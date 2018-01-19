That's So Raven Actor Orlando Brown Arrested for Alleged Battery After Family Dispute

Orlando Brown, the actor who starred in the Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven, was arrested Thursday after an alleged family dispute.

The actor, 30, was arrested after an argument broke out between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother at his apartment at about 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a Barstow Police Department press release obtained by PEOPLE.

When officers conducted a warrants check on all the individuals, they found an active arrest warrant for Brown from the Torrance Police Department stemming from charges in 2016 including an alleged battery charge, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Brown was booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for those charges. His bail was set at $25,000.

(from left) Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown and Anneliese van der Pol in That's So Raven. ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

Disney Channel fans will remember Brown’s portrayal as Eddie Thomas in That’s So Raven, as well as his work as Sticky Webb in the network’s animated show The Proud Family.

In 2014, a woman told police that the actor had threatened to kill her and her daughter. He agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and paid a minimal fine.

It is unclear if Brown has retained legal counsel. A rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

