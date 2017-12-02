Terry Crews ‘Understands’ Why Clients of Agent who Allegedly Assaulted Him Have Remained Silent

Terry Crews refuses to shame the clients of Adam Venit — the high level Hollywood executive who allegedly groped the Brooklyn-Nine-Nine actor — for not coming forward against the agent.

“I respect and understand why many of Adam Venit’s @WME clients remain silent, just like many victims do. There is so much to lose. I will not be shamed— but I also will not shame anyone else,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

“This movement needs leaders, not martyrs,” he added.

Crews’ comments came in response to a Twitter user who shared a link to an article from BET about how many of the actor’s colleagues have chosen to remain silent about his allegation.

Venit did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In October, amid mounting allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, Crews claimed that in 2016 a “high level Hollywood executive” had “groped my privates” at a party.

Crews said he spent the rest of the evening and the next day speaking to “everyone I knew that worked with” the executive about what happened.

However, despite the fact that the man behind the alleged assault called Crews and apologized, the actor said “decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” he said at the time.

Following his decision to file a report with the Los Angeles Police Department in November, Crews named his alleged assailant as Venit — who had reportedly gone on leave from William Morris Entertainment earlier that month — during a sit-down interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. WME confirmed to ABC News that the agent “has been suspended following the internal investigation into the matter.”

He said he will not stand for people asking him why he didn’t come forward sooner or blaming the victim. “I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong, nothing,” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, WME confirmed that Venit had returned to work after serving a one-month unpaid suspension following Crews’ allegations against him.

“SOMEONE GOT A PASS,” Crews wrote on Twitter in response to THR’s report.

Crews then shared a letter written by co-CEO of WME Ari Emanuel that was published by The Huffington Post in 2006, in which Emanuel “demanded” that Mel Gibson be black-listed following the actor’s anti-Semitic remarks. Crews claimed that he sent a copy to Emanuel, only he updated it to be about Venit.

“Copy of the actual @HuffPost letter I gave @AriEmanuel in which he DEMANDED Mel Gibson be blacklisted for anti-Semitic remarks. I exchanged Adam Venit for Mel, and sexual assault for anti-Semitic. [Emmanuel] said ‘it’s different’ and handed the letter back to me,” Crews wrote.