Terry Crews Alleges ‘Hollywood Executive’ Groped Him: ‘Weinstein Is Not the Only Perpetrator’

Amid the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Terry Crews is revealing the details of an incident in which he alleges a “high level Hollywood executive” groped him.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star tweeted Tuesday, revealing his ordeal in a series of further posts.

Crews, 49, said the incident happened at a “Hollywood function” in 2016 and claimed the executive came over to him “and groped my privates.”

“Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk,” alleged Crews, adding in another tweet, “I was going to kick his a– right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear.”

The 6-foot-3 star said, ” ‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” adding, “Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.”

Crews said he spent the rest of the evening and the next day speaking to “everyone I knew that worked with” the exec about what happened, and added that the man behind the alleged assault called him and apologized.

“But [he] never really explained why he did what he did,” said Crews, adding, “I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go.”

Wrote the star, “Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”

Though Crews said he loves his career, he noted “it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that.”

Crews declined to name the executive, and said he has empathy for “those who have remained silent.”

He added, “But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator.”

“Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone,” said Crews. “Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

Last week, the New York Times published an expose about Weinstein, in which eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against movie mogul, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

A New Yorker expose published on Tuesday included allegations from 13 more women, and later — another NYT piece included claims of misconduct against Harvey from stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.