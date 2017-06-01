Little Women: LA's Terra Jolé Sounds Off on Christy Gibel's 'Ignorant Views' & 'Hypocritical Behavior'

New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

Hello and welcome to this week’s verbal therapeutic release on Little Women: LA. The drinking game today will be every time you hear someone say the word “fierce.” Be prepared to take sips only because it’s dropped regularly.

To sign or not to sign, that is the question! Did I ever think Christy Gibel was going to sign a release for my book? Nope! Not even for a second. That’s why I felt it was imperative to call her out on all of her hypocritical behavior. Let’s clarify all of Christy’s ignorant views:

Christy mentions that I did a midget scene in Jack Ass. Watch the movie … there is never a mention of a “Midget Bar Fight.” There are, however, a bunch of ignorant people that posted the scene on YouTube and labeled it on their own as “Midget Bar Fight.” Time and time again I’m having to clarify that I did a movie called A Tribute to Big Red. We filmed it for six weeks under that title. After the movie was wrapped, the makers (producers) of the movie changed the name to Midgets vs. Mascots without our consent. As little people, we were outraged, and we even tried calling our union Screen Actors Guild (SAG) to have the title changed. SAG stated that there was nothing they could do. Elf: I’m proud to have played an elf. I was simply acting a character role. I wasn’t making fun of my physical disability, nor was I ever offended by the role.

The word “midget” is extremely offensive to me and I will always stand up for what I believe in.

Let’s talk Fierce at Four Foot Two, which you can now pre-order on Amazon! When Jasmine brought up that the word fierce was stolen from Briana, I had to chuckle. How can someone claim an adjective? I’m lost as to why Jasmine is constantly fighting other people’s battles. Briana is also the farthest thing from fierce! Her hashtag should be #littletimidmama or #lilconfidencemama.

Jasmine gets upset that I bring up the crude Christy video to all of the girls, yet she’s starting battles that Briana wasn’t even attempting to fight without her confidence booster, Jasmine, by her side. The hypocrisy!

Briana is crying saying “woe is me,” because all of the doors are closing in her face when she has talent. Let’s cut through the crap. There have been multiple times that Briana was able to sing on Little Women: LA. One time she knew about her singing event weeks in advance, and yet she said that she decided to write this song in her car on the way to the event. (In the car, really?) She’s never prepared no matter how many opportunities are given to her. So I think it’s safe to say that talent without hard work equals d—. You’re never going to be handed opportunities, you have to work for opportunities.

Tune in next week to fierce chaos!

Lol. Have a fierce week!

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.