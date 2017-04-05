New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

First off, I think everyone should watch every LittleWomen: LA episode with a drinking game. In the first hour of this week’s episode, you should drink every time someone says “married.” By 12 minutes in, you should already be at least three shots deep. Ha!

Not to be the bearer of bad news but NEWS FLASH: In my opinion, Briana will NEVER leave Matt.

My prediction is he could cheat on her in their own home and she would not leave him. She’s pushed everyone out of her life for him, so even if she wanted to leave him, she has nobody to turn to. Matt will leave Briana before she works up the courage to leave him. Good luck to Elena and Jasmine getting involved.

Personally, I think Briana is delusional, believing that she’s completely innocent in how she approached my manager. I’m at a weird standstill because, not only is this what Christy did to Briana, but everyone heard a different story than Briana did. Where I go from here, I do not know. All I know is I trust Briana as much as I trust Christy … and currently, I don’t think I’ll EVER trust Christy.

In the second hour of tonight’s episode, every time someone new says “Matt,” it’s time to drink! I’m pretty sure that will mean at least six shots before the episode is over (ha)!

Everyone and their mom has been curious about Grayson‘s — a.k.a. D’artagnan’s — genetics, and the truth is in this episode. We do not have the results and due to our insurance, we most likely won’t know the results until D’artagnan is two. I have a lot of respect for Elena being so honest about her view on her twins. Knowing that one is average and the other is little can be a very trying situation in her family.

Right now, she’s trying to come to terms with the family change and surely she will come to terms with this complex transition. We are all little. Celebrate the little things in life over the tragedy of “What if?” It shouldn’t change a thing in parenting, in my opinion. I pray she comes to terms with the idea, especially if Elena is wanting more children in the future.

Back to the drama … I’m so over Briana’s chaos with Matt! Two words: FAST FORWARD.

So, Briana no longer talks to Lisa. Surprised? Not at all.

This episode has taught me that not only is Briana a hypocrite but she is selfish. She picks her version of the truth over a friend’s advice … and even over her own family’s advice. And lying to me about her conversation with my manager leads me further to believe I cannot trust her in every personal situation she encounters.

Let’s sum up her home: Briana will never be happy unless Matt makes her happy, and Matt can’t make her happy. Yes, this is just my opinion, but we are watching a merry-go-round, are we not? The same problems keep circling back and the ride hasn’t changed. Well, I’ve gotten off this ride and I’m at a different amusement park.

So, until next week …

Terra out!

