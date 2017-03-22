Little Women: LA's Terra Jolé: My Fears for My Daughter's Future — I Don't Want to Hold Her Back

New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

It’s the fourth episode of Little Women: LA, and we are in deep! Jasmine’s about to pop and I feel for her. Being a mother myself with health issues while pregnant, I can definitely relate … it’s scary. I’m proud of her for handling things head-on.

Tonya’s patio is almost complete and it’s looking good!!! The fabulous “man cave” is on its way and Kerwin is ready to get his big boy video games out. My question is … why is Tonya decorating Kerwin’s space?

Hmmm …

And it sounds like Angelique isn’t going to move out if it takes Kerwin proposing to Tonya. I love that the daughter is telling her parents what to do. Haha!

Then, it’s on to me. Seeing myself playing with Penny, I have real concerns looking ahead. I don’t want her milestones to be held back because of Joe and I. I’m looking forward to going to the doctor and seeing what he thinks about her progress.

In the meantime, Elena and Tonya get together and it is awesome to finally see Tonya looking good! The Bell’s Palsy was a scare for all of us, and it’s nice to put it behind us.

On a different note, though, it looks like Tonya has to convince Elena to talk to me. It’s sad that we can’t handle our friendship more maturely and sympathize with one another. We’ll just have to see how this pans out.

Then, we have Briana. And the last thing I’m trying to do is butt into her business, but after this episode, I think she needs to get advice from a doctor that knows about dwarfism. It’s harder to do but worth it. Our health is so important. I hope she finds the help she needs.

My dinner with Tonya was interesting. The fact that she thinks all Elena and I need to do is meet up is crazy! Elena and I have been through so much these last few weeks and I don’t know if one evening can change things, but I’ll be a good sport and go ice-skating. How bad can it be?

When Benjamin is born, I’m ecstatic for Jasmine and Chris and can’t wait for our children to grow up together. Many play dates to come! Benjamin’s so incredibly handsome and it’s sad to see him taken out of Jasmine’s arms so quickly, but the drugs are hard when you’re first dealing with a C-section and I know that no matter how it may feel now, she’s doing everything possible to be a great mom.

So, back to Tonya — when she says that she’s ready to get married to Kerwin, I have to be honest … it’s awkward. It sounds like Kerwin isn’t ready and maybe Tonya is asking based on convenience instead of reality. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Finally, at the end of the episode, Elena and I get the chance to talk things through. Will things ever go back to normal? I’m honestly not sure yet. We still have a lot of mending to do in our friendship and the trust we have with one another. I really hope that Elena and I fix things permanently. Only time will tell. And for anyone who’s wondering … I’m still unapologetic for choosing to do Dancing with the Stars.

