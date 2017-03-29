Terra Jolé Gets Real About a 'Two-Faced' Little Women: LA Costar Who's Headed Toward 'Self-Destruction'

New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

This week I decided to do things differently. Instead of watching the episode and commenting as I went along, I watched the episode first. Now, I particularly only want to comment on the moments that stuck out during this episode for me. If I don’t comment, I don’t care or it was so boring that there’s no point.

So first thing’s first, Briana is going through her own self-destruction. When she invited us over to Jasmine’s … the Cheese was soooo good. Merlot cheese is one of my new faves!

Okay, back to the tea …

Matt can’t fix his past, but you at least have to be honest with what the real solution is. Stop blaming yourself when your anger isn’t inside of you, it’s in front of you!

Bye Briana.

Next, I’m completely on board with Angelique when it comes to Tonya. You need more than “shrugged off” love to make a marriage work. Shrugged off love works for roommates but not a marriage. Make sure you are both giving what the other wants before taking this step. What’s the rush? You waited 20 years, what’s a few more?

I kinda said Elena had duck lips tonight. Ha! For the record, even with duck lips, I find her to be the hottest LP ON record. There’s that.

In all seriousness, though, this is the start of discovering Briana has two faces. One face is “Begs for sympathy” and the other face is “Get ahead at any cost.” Basically our friendship is dancing on the rim of a toilet before getting flushed. I don’t handle it well in episodes to come. I’m not perfect, but I’m honest.

One thing fans have to realize about this group of girls is, most of us have known each other for DECADES. There are no longer any skeletons in the closet that we don’t know about. Come what may, the skeletons are now out for the world to see.

Hopefully you enjoyed my new take on the show and I hope you tune in next week to my blog! There’s so much more to come.

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.