Terra Jolé's Friends Warned She Wouldn't 'Stop Until She Kills Herself' on Injury-Filled DWTS Stint

While fans may already have followed Terra Jolé‘s sparkly ballroom turn on Dancing with the Stars this fall, the new season of Little Women: LA teases further access into the star’s battle with injuries and her friends’ and family’s worries.

In an exclusive season supertease, the reality star — who was the first little person to compete on DWTS — suffers two hernias during her stint with partner Sasha Farber.

“What if you permanently injure yourself?” the clip reveals Jolé’s friends asking her, right after she’s seen hitting the floor during practice. Their concern hits a fever pitch when pal Elena Gant says Jolé “won’t stop until she kills herself,” then pointedly questions if the show is making Jolé “so stupid.”

“I don’t want to be part of this bulls–,” she warns at the clip’s close. “You need help.”

Jolé has previously been candid about battling insecurities during her dancing journey, blogging exclusively about season 23 for PEOPLE.

“I feel like every week, everybody’s like, ‘Who’s your biggest competitor on the show?’” Jolé also shared with PEOPLE Now. “And honestly my biggest competitor is me, because I want to prove that I can do this.”

Little Women: LA returns Feb. 28 on Lifetime.