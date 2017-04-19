Why Terra Jolé Felt 'Violated' Watching Briana's Photo Shoot on Little Women: LA

New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

Welcome to another week of this crazy, opinionated blog about Little Women! With typical Little Women antics at an all-time high, and hearts healing at an all-time low, it’s been a real rollercoaster. For this episode, every time you hear the words “fashion line,” it’s drinking time!

Time is the only dose of medicine you can take when losing a parent. My heart feels for Elena and I pray that she stays strong through this hard time. There’s a special bond that all daughters have with their dads, and the memories made will always imprint our hearts forever.

I find myself yelling obnoxiously more than I enjoy in this episode. Everyone is either mad at me, annoyed with me, or not wanting anything to do with me. If I said the drinking game was to drink every time someone said “Terra,” you would most likely have to be hospitalized from alcohol poisoning. Ha!

I thought for sure that Mary and Elena would hit it off. Instead, they mixed like oil and water. Sometimes when you combine strong women with similar interests, it works against them instead of for them. Our group should be open to new friends! Not only did Elena have an issue with Mary, but Tonya did too. Mary is very opinionated and enjoys tooting her own horn, but so do the rest of the girls.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Briana’s photo shoot looked fun, but I couldn’t help but feel awkward and super bothered by Matt’s reaction to her look. It’s his wife and he should be able to compliment her, so why did I feel violated after watching that?

On another note, you never want to hear that you look “cute” from the photographer when you’re half naked. That’s something I would tell my daughter when she’s crawling around without a diaper. Words like “cute,” “precious,” and “adorable” can all be left out of the conversation when doing a nude photo shoot.

I would love to hear what everyone else thought of this episode! Please tweet me your thoughts @terrajole using the hashtag #LittleWomenLA

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.