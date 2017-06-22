Little Women: LA's Terra Jolé Says That She and Christy Gibel Will 'Never Be Friends'

New mom of two and Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé made history as the first little person to compete on Dancing with the Stars last season, and now she’s back on Lifetime’s hit show and blogging about season 6 exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Jolé, 36, on Twitter!

Rebuilding our friendships on Little Women: LA was as successful as not screaming in one episode. We have been through the merry-go-round of Christy and I no longer being friends, and yet the girls still think there’s hope. If the girls can’t just accept that we will never be friends, they are going to continually tire us all out. Why can’t I protest something I feel strongly about? Everyone is so used to getting stepped on and I’m not about to give in to that. Jasmine and Elena just enjoy chirping in when they can argue with me. It’s not even about them, and they chirp chirp away. They should both go bathe in their own bird bath — Christy and I are busy splashing each other in this one. Maximum capacity!

Matt keeps posting photos on his Instagram with the dudes about “behind the scenes … you be the judge” bologna. Problem is, that photo was taken hours before he cheated on Briana. We didn’t even find out he cheated ’til the next day! Every husband/boyfriend on the trip told him he was wrong for what he did, but they never aired that part. It’s disgusting that this version of a man is what Briana is settling for. I felt so guilty for telling Briana because I knew we were back on this roller coaster of infidelity. There is a kid involved, a marriage involved, and one man that doesn’t know how to zip up his pants or his mouth. Briana is apparently never leaving you, so ladies, know that Matt’s available and open for business!

Snowboarding was a blast. I never knew I was able to successfully ride. Skiing is easy and fun, but putting on the board felt so freeing! I did fall once and loved the challenge of standing my short rush back up. Double black here I come!

The girls having some kind of intervention is about as dumb as believing Elena could be president of the United States. Pointless. Read paragraph one if you’d like a recap!

I pray for Tonya and Kerwin. My heart doesn’t feel like either one is ready for an engagement, but my heart really prays they will be. I love them both and hope they can figure this out. There’s nobody on earth I see with Tonya other than Kerwin.

