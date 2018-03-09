Teri Hatcher is ready for a Desperate Housewives reunion.

The actress, who starred as Susan on the ABC series, admitted she’s open to a reboot of the dramedy. “I’d be the first person [to return]. I never wanted it to be over. I love those characters,” she told ITV’s Loose Women, Entertainment Tonight first reported.

“I think the women would probably all do it,” she said.

Although the star admitted to ITV that she hasn’t kept in touch with her castmates — “Not so much,” she said — since the show went off the air with its eighth season in 2012, Hatcher, 53, shared that she’s “definitely supportive of everything that we’re all off and doing.”

She also extended her congratulations to pregnant costar Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child.

“Very exciting Eva’s [Longoria] about to have her first baby!” she told ITV.

At the end of February, Hatcher also sat down with KTLA and discussed the possibility of a Housewives reboot. “Just because everybody’s rebooting everything … let’s do Desperate Housewives, let’s do Lois & Clark!” said Sam Rubin.

“Any of those I would be on board for,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I’d be the first one to sign up! Totally.”

WATCH: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

This week, Hatcher made headlines after she disputed a tabloid report that claimed that she’s “broke” and living out of her van.

“On the cover yesterday [Star magazine has] an article that says exactly that — it’s totally absurd — that I am broke and homeless and living out of my van,” Hatcher said in a televised KTLA interview that aired Thursday. “It’s categorically false. I am not broke. I have done very well investing my money. I am not homeless and I am not living out of my van.”

Hatcher explained that the story stemmed from paparazzi photos that were taken of her in her van while she was shooting her YouTube series, Van Therapy, at a beach in Los Angeles.

“A couple of weeks ago, the magazine reached out to my publicist to say, ‘We have these paparazzi photos of Teri at the beach,’ which, by the way, I was filming drivebys for my show,” she said.

“They said they were going to run this story about me being broke, and I think they even used the word suicidal and homeless and whatever. And my lawyer and my publicist said, ‘Categorically not true, you can’t print that, she’s doing a YouTube show, that’s her van, she has many homes in many states all over the country. There’s noting about this that’s true,’ ” explained Hatcher.

She continued: “And then they went and ran it anyway. And that is even more egregious that it was so purposefully hurtful.”