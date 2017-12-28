Teresa Giudice Soaks Up the Sun with Her Daughters After Being Unable to See Joe on Christmas

Teresa Giudice took her daughters to Mexico for some fun in the sun after a Christmas apart from their father Joe.

In an Instagram posted Thursday, Teresa, 45, flaunts her yoga-toned body in a black bikini while posing for a photo with daughter Audriana, 8, on the beach in Mexico.

“Enjoying the ☀️,” she captioned the cute picture.

Enjoying the ☀️ A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Dec 28, 2017 at 11:59am PST

Earlier this month, a source close to Teresa told PEOPLE exclusively that she and her four daughters — Audriana and sisters Milania, 11, Gabriella, 13, and Gia, 16 — wouldn’t be able to visit Joe, 45, in prison until after the holidays.

“Joe was recently, right around Thanksgiving, moved to a federal prison in Pennsylvania,” the source said. adding that she planned to take the family to Mexico for a trip after celebrating in New Jersey. “It takes about four to six weeks for visitors to be approved, so she will unfortunately not be able to see him before Christmas, but her hope is that immediately after she gets back from her trip, she will be able to see him once her visiting form is approved.”

Joe began serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

The Giudices spent Christmas with Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, plus her brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and their three children.