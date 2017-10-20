Teresa Giudice is remembering her mother on what would have been her 67th birthday.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a series of sweet posts on Instagram to commemorate the late Antonia Gorga, who died in March.

“Happy Birthday Mommy,” she captioned a photo of her and her brother Joe Gorga on one of their mother’s previous birthdays. “I love you so much and miss you so much. I think about you all the time every second every minute of the day.”

“Still cannot believe it, my heart breaks everyday that you are not here with us,” she added. “Love you more than I can express.”

Giudice, 45, also shared two videos of her late mother ringing in one of her birthdays with Giudice’s daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8.

“Mommy I miss you today & everyday,” she wrote. “I know your [sic] protecting us and loving us from above but I wish you were here. Daddy misses you so much. Happy Birthday mommy.”

“This is a hard day for all of us,” she added. “We loved celebrating with you. You always took such great care of every single one of us. Forever your baby.”

Giudice’s brother Joe also shared his own post to commemorate the day.

“Happy birthday mommy,” he captioned a photo of Antonia. “I miss you and love you so much. I still can’t believe your [sic] gone.”

Antonia made several appearances on her daughter’s hit Bravo show, and both Teresa and Joe were extremely close with their mother. Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga, both 37, had honored the Gorga matriarch by naming their 12-year-old daughter after her grandmother.

Teresa took to Instagram in March to mourn the family’s loss and thank fans for their support.

“Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time,” she captioned a collage of happy photos of her with Antonia. “My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”