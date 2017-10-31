Teresa Giudice called Sofia Vergara a “bitch” in a rant Tuesday about her experience meeting the Modern Family star – and said that Vergara should be nicer because she’s an immigrant.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was appearing at a “Housewives Reality Check” event alongside her RHONJ castmates Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania and Danielle Staub in Mohegan Sun, Connecticut, when she popped off on the Hollywood star — whom Giudice named as her “worst celebrity encounter.”

“I can’t stand her, sorry,” Giudice said, in video captured by fans and published by TMZ. “I hate to say that, because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me. You would think that she would be nice — she’s an immigrant!”

Giudice, 45, was born in New Jersey to parents who emigrated from Italy.

She went on to say that the two met backstage at an event. “We’re in the green room and my publicist from Bravo was like, ‘You’re going to run into Sofia so you’re going to take pictures together,’ ” Giudice said. ” ‘Alright, that’s fine.’ I never ask for a picture because I’m so not like that. I don’t care.”

When they did go to take the picture, Vergara, 45, posed in front of Giudice, the RHONJ alumna claimed.

“She didn’t want to take a picture,” Giudice said. “And I was just like… ‘I didn’t even do anything.’ And I was so mad at myself because I was like, ‘Bitch, I don’t even want to take a picture with you!’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice Praises Donald Trump’s Family Values

Afterward, Giudice’s makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio overheard Vergara allegedly say “Why’d you make me take a picture with that woman?”

“Priscilla heard it and Priscilla’s freaking out,” Giudice said. “I can’t believe that bitch said that, I can’t stand her!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.