Teresa Giudice: I 'Wouldn't Mind' Moving to Italy If Joe Gets Deported After Prison Sentence

Teresa Giudice is staying positive.

In a sneak peek at part 1 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, the Bravo star opens up about her husband Joe Giudice, 45, who is currently serving out a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. (Teresa, 45, served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.)

Asked if Joe will “be different” when he gets home, Teresa says, “definitely,” adding, “I mean, when I got home I was different.”

In fact, she’s already noticed changes in her husband: He’s now taking the time to watch his wife’s reality show.

“He’s like, ‘Wow, I was such an a—hole,’ ” she says.

Host Andy Cohen brings up the fact that once Joe is released, there’s a possibility he could be deported back to Italy, where he was born.

“I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” Teresa says. “I wouldn’t mind, you know, I’m just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

Teresa also takes a moment to refute rumors that Joe has been “verbally abusive” to her in recent phone calls and that she plans on filing for divorce before he gets out of prison.

“Really? Was she on the phone with us?” fumes Teresa, referencing the caller who submitted the question. “These f—ing people, I can’t. Listen, I mean, you guys see me flip a table, you see me push, you can tell I don’t take s—. So if my husband didn’t treat me the right way, trust me, I would not take it. I always put my husband in his place, for real.”

Earlier this week, Teresa’s lawyer told PEOPLE that rumors of trouble in the couple’s marriage are completely false.

“It’s extremely sad that there are actually people out there and semi-reputable media outlets who seem to take pleasure in perpetuating horrible rumors and fake news stories about this family,” said attorney James J. Leonard Jr.. “Haven’t they been through enough? Haven’t the children suffered enough? People need to let this family live their lives. Enough is enough. No one is cheating, no one is getting divorced. The truth is they can’t wait to be together again.”

“These last few years have been very challenging and very difficult,” he added. “Both Joe and Teresa have each lost a parent, have both experienced incarceration and have both been without one another for long periods of time. I can tell you from having deeply personal conversations with both of them, what they want more than anything is to be together with one another and their children and move forward to brighter days as a family.”