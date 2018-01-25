After eight seasons of stirring the pot as a recurring guest on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Kim “Kim D” DePaola made her first appearance on the reunion this year. And it came with some shocking claims against her.

During a heated face-off with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga on Wednesday’s RHONJ season 8 reunion close, DePaola — who owns the popular fashion boutique Posche — accused the New Jersey Housewives of being frauds. But her allegations turned the attention to her own finances.

“If people were looking at your 1099s and W2s, I’m sure you’d be clink-clink too, bitch,” Giudice, 45, told DePaola — using DePaola’s own slang term for jail time. “How do you pay for your Mercedes? How do you afford your house? How do you pay for your rent at Posche?”

DePaola immediately pointed to her businesses, telling Giudice, “I sell clothes.”

Giudice, though, had another idea. “Is your prostitution company that you have?” she asked DePaola. “You have prostitutes that you hire. She’s a madam. I’ve heard that. She even told me she was a madam once!”

Teresa Giudice and Kim DePaola Charles Sykes/Bravo (2)

The claims were shocking, but DePaola was unfazed.

“I am not a madam. But would I be? I would have no problem being a madam. I would not,” she said. “I’d love to! I’d have no problem with it. I’d crack that whip, baby. Who cares?”

She then took her fraud accusations back to Giudice, this time including Gorga. “You steal from other people,” she said. “You and your husband, and [Melissa’s] husband steals.”

Kim DePaola Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Though Giudice and her husband Joe were both convicted for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud — she serving 11 months and he in the midst of a 41-month prison sentence — the Standing Strong author made it clear that she “didn’t steal from other people.”

Gorga was even more adamant of her innocence. “Don’t put my husband’s name in your mouth,” she told PePaola. “Kim. Be gone. You couldn’t get a man like Joe Gorga if you were the last whore in America.”

“You’re all f—— dried up,” Giudice continued. “Poof. F—— dried up because you were a home-wrecker. You want to take jabs, I’ll take jabs back. Do you like it? Do you like it?”

Teresa Giudice Paul Zimmerman/Getty

It appeared, though, that DePaola did like it. She told host Andy Cohen earlier in the episode, “I don’t mind stirring the pot. Especially when I’m not trilled about people. … I do go below the belt.”

Her confidence left Gorga confused. “You come for the jugular saying people, their husbands are evil, they’re cheating. … You go for family aspects that are unforgivable,” she told DePaola. “Do you realize that you go too hard? That you have to come down a couple of f—— notches? And become more on a level where you’re not going to hurt my child, my business? Is this who you want to be? Honestly? What does this do for you?”

DePaola’s response? “Yes, it’s exactly who I want to be.”

Danielle Staub, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania Charles Sykes/Bravo

For Siggy Flicker — who is friends with Giudice, Gorga and DePaola — the whole scenario was upsetting.

“I’m praying that we can find peace in all this,” she said. “This county’s small, we all live in … just, it’s really, really small. And when you’re not getting along with someone, it’s hurtful. Because we all have six degrees of separation. Instead of this yelling, let’s just try to explain.”

Flicker meant well, but her words fell on deaf ears as both women continued to throw jabs at one another.

Perhaps DePaola summed it all up best in the end. “I think sometimes they think I’m evil. I think some of the things they do is evil,” she said. “That’s my opinion, I’m entitled to it.”

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ends Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) with a “Reunion Secrets Revealed” special on Bravo.