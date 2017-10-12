Teresa Giudice Says Husband Joe Watches WWHL in Prison: 'They Love Bravo There!'

At least Joe Giudice has some great entertainment while behind bars.

Teresa Giudice — whose husband began his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in March 2016 — appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, and the host shared a clip of John Legend singing a song Joe wrote for his wife.

“Did Joe get to see it?” Cohen asked.

“I think he did, yeah,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star replied. “He watches this all the time in there. He does, all the time.”

She added, “They love Bravo there.”

Teresa also blew a kiss to her husband in case he was watching.

The 45-year-old reality star also commented on her husband’s 40-lb. weight loss while in prison.

“He looks like you,” she told Cohen.

Teresa appeared alongside Bravo fanatic Lea Michele, so Cohen made sure to get her two cents on all the drama happening with the Real Housewives.

Among her quick takes, The Mayor star revealed that she “can’t wait” for NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann to return to the show and that she’s “not into” Margaret Joseph’s adult pigtails look.

And Michele’s reaction when she learned Luann de Lesseps‘ marriage to Tom D’Agostino was over? “Dur.”

Michele, 31, also revealed the Glee episode that made her walk off set.

“The Michael Jackson episode was really hard to shoot,” she said. “I think we felt a lot of pressure to make it super great and to recreate a lot of his numbers. So I think that that was just because we wanted it to be so good, and I think at 4 a.m. one night Amber [Riley] and I walked off set because we were so tired and we were shooting in a parking lot. We were like, ‘We’re out of here.’ “