Teresa Giudice Says Husband Joe Has ‘Really Thinned Out’ Serving Prison Sentence: ‘He Looks Really Good’

Teresa Giudice is in awe of her husband’s dramatic weight loss.

In March 2016, Joe Giudice began his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, and since reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix last year, the father off four has been getting fit behind bars.

“Joe’s doing great. He’s lost like 30, 40 pounds,” Teresa, 45, said in a recent interview with The Daily Dish. “I mean, he’s really thinned out ,and he’s really muscular and really toned and really fit. He looks really, really good.”

But his physique isn’t the only change impressing Teresa. The Bravo personality made a recent visit to catch up with her husband — who, as of September 2016, was already down 35 lbs. in the first six months of his 41-month sentence — and “loved the way his hair was styled.”

“When I go see them, they’re all clean cut; they look really good,” she added. “Everybody looks good for when their family comes to see them, so he looked really good that day.”

WATCH: Teresa Giudice On Her ‘Uncertain’ Marriage With Joe: ‘He Just Made A Mess Of Things’

Earlier this month, PEOPLE Now caught up with the RHONJ star, who discussed her new memoir, Standing Strong, which details the ongoing frustrations she’s experiencing with Joe, 45.

“Well, I remember when I first started doing the show everybody kept asking me, ‘Where do you see yourself five years from now? Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?’ — I’m not answering that question anymore,” she said. “Because if you would have asked me back then if I thought I would ever go to prison, I would have said never. So I can’t predict the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

“I want [our marriage] to work,” added Teresa, who shares daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8, with Joe. “But you know, when Joe comes home, he has to do the right thing. And then we’ll just move on from there.”

Joe, 45, hasn’t yet read the book, though Teresa said she discussed everything she wrote in it with him and is “hopeful” the two will be able to repair their marriage.

“Obviously he’s there, he has a lot of time to think,” she said. “There’s a lot of guilt that he feels, and I see the change in the way he’s writing his emails and what he’s saying.”

“We had a great marriage,” she continued. “I’m just upset with him because he wasn’t on top of the finances the way he should have been. He trusted the wrong people. That was really important, because he just made a mess of things.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.