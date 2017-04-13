Teresa Giudice is having some fun in the sun!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is currently on vacation with her family in Puerto Rico — and it has us all dreaming of summer activities!

Giudice, 44, has been sharing some snaps from her beachfront vacation with her four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — on Instagram. Throughout their time, the family has enjoyed numerous outdoor adventures, including zip-lining, paddleboarding, jet-skiing and relaxing in the warm, turquoise waters.

Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 @roxy311 @lisafortunato67 view from my hotel A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

“Palomino Island with my girls,” she captioned a family photo with her daughters.

Palomino Island with my girls ❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Jersey & LA take Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

“Fun in the sun with my baby Audriana,” she captioned another shot of herself donning a bikini on-board a jet ski with her daughter, Audriana.



Fun in the sun with my baby Audriana 🌞 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Blue Eyes 👀 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Friends in the sun ☀️ @lisafortunato67 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Audriana hanging out with Nonno ❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

“Tequila and friends,” she captioned another pic of herself in a bikini with a drink in hand alongside two friends.

Tequila and friends🍹 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Enjoying the beach from behind my favorite @diffeyewear frames. Nothing better than a perfect pair of aviators and the perfect weather. Love that with diff you can look and do good cause with every pair sold a pair of reading glasses is donated to person in need. Get ready for the beach and use "TERESADIFF" for 25% off at diffeyewear.com #DIFFEyewear #beachready A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Daddy's little girl ❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Beach 🌊 life & being with good friends too ❤️ @lisafortunato67 @roxy311 🌞 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The mother of four also enjoyed a kayak adventure with her daughter, Gabriella. “Kayaking with my beautiful Gabriella ❤️#motherdaughter #vacationmemories #puertorico,” she penned.

Kayaking with my beautiful Gabriella ❤️#motherdaughter #vacationmemories #puertorico🇵🇷 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Audriana and her 🦄 unicorn ❤️🌊🌴☀️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Milania paddle boarding 🌊🌴☀️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Gabriella paddling boarding 🌴🌊☀️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Audriana paddle boarding 🌴🌊☀️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

And what would vacation be without yummy food? Giudice captured her four daughters enjoying a sweet treat by a fire pit at their resort: “Smores by the fire #happymoments #familymemories #puertorico.”

Smores by the fire 🔥 #happymoments #familymemories❤️ #puertorico🇵🇷 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Special Moments all about family ❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

“Love my beautiful daughters 🌊🌴☀️❤️#familymemories #puertorico #paliminoisland #springbreak2017,” she wrote alongside an adorable group shot of herself and her girls.

Love my beautiful daughters 🌊🌴☀️❤️#familymemories❤️ #puertorico🇵🇷 #paliminoisland #springbreak2017 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

The RHONJ star also took in the luscious green landscape of Puerto Rico by adventuring through the rain forest via zip-lining! “Zip lining in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 in the rain forest 🌳 with the family and friends @roxy311 what an experience 🤣🍃,” she wrote. Although she was “scared to do it,” she admitted: “happy I did it.”

Zip lining in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 in the rain forest 🌳 with the family and friends @roxy311 what an experience 🤣🍃 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Thanks Kevin for pushing me off the tower 🤣 couldn't done it without you A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Zip lining so scared to do it😳 but happy I did it A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Today's adventure with my daughters and friends🍃 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Partner in crime 👯 @roxy311 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Giudice’s vacation comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed that her mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away at the age of 66.

At her mother’s funeral in March, Giudice said her final goodbyes, and participated in a touching white balloon release.

“Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy. I Love You. #loveforamom,” she captioned video footage captured outside the funeral service.

To honor Gorga, family and friends who attended the funeral released dozens of white balloons into the sky, which Giudice shared in a slow motion video on Instagram with Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” playing.