Teresa Giudice is having some fun in the sun!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is currently on vacation with her family in Puerto Rico — and it has us all dreaming of summer activities!
Giudice, 44, has been sharing some snaps from her beachfront vacation with her four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — on Instagram. Throughout their time, the family has enjoyed numerous outdoor adventures, including zip-lining, paddleboarding, jet-skiing and relaxing in the warm, turquoise waters.
“Palomino Island with my girls,” she captioned a family photo with her daughters.
“Fun in the sun with my baby Audriana,” she captioned another shot of herself donning a bikini on-board a jet ski with her daughter, Audriana.
“Tequila and friends,” she captioned another pic of herself in a bikini with a drink in hand alongside two friends.
The mother of four also enjoyed a kayak adventure with her daughter, Gabriella. “Kayaking with my beautiful Gabriella ❤️#motherdaughter #vacationmemories #puertorico,” she penned.
And what would vacation be without yummy food? Giudice captured her four daughters enjoying a sweet treat by a fire pit at their resort: “Smores by the fire #happymoments #familymemories #puertorico.”
“Love my beautiful daughters 🌊🌴☀️❤️#familymemories #puertorico #paliminoisland #springbreak2017,” she wrote alongside an adorable group shot of herself and her girls.
The RHONJ star also took in the luscious green landscape of Puerto Rico by adventuring through the rain forest via zip-lining! “Zip lining in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 in the rain forest 🌳 with the family and friends @roxy311 what an experience 🤣🍃,” she wrote. Although she was “scared to do it,” she admitted: “happy I did it.”
Giudice’s vacation comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed that her mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away at the age of 66.
At her mother’s funeral in March, Giudice said her final goodbyes, and participated in a touching white balloon release.
“Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy. I Love You. #loveforamom,” she captioned video footage captured outside the funeral service.
To honor Gorga, family and friends who attended the funeral released dozens of white balloons into the sky, which Giudice shared in a slow motion video on Instagram with Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” playing.