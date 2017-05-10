Mother’s Day will be tough for Teresa Giudice, who lost her mom in March, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Obviously this is going to be a very difficult day for her and her family this year following such a devastating loss,” says a source close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, whose mother, Antonia Gorga, died of natural causes on March 3 at age 66.

“They were really close, so this has been really hard on her,” says the source.

Giudice, 44, is facing other hurdles these days, including her husband Joe‘s ongoing, 41-month prison sentence and a possible parole violation.

The mother of four famously served 11 months in prison for fraud in 2015. As part of her supervised release, she has to report any contact with law enforcement to her probation officer within 72 hours.

But when she got two traffic tickets — one for talking on her cell phone while driving in Wayne last month and the other for making an illegal left turn in New York last September — she allegedly failed to notify her probation officer within the 72-hour time frame.

As a result, he filed a report in federal court, saying that failing to comply in the future “will result in the issuance of a violation petition.”

Her attorney, James J. Leonard, Jr., tells PEOPLE: “These are minor motor vehicle offenses that are going to result in small fines at best.”

He explains, “The issue is that while they were reported to her probation officer, they weren’t reported within the requisite time frame of 72 hours.”

Leonard continues, “We have been made aware of what is required should a similar situation occur in the future and will have zero problems complying moving forward.”

Giudice, he says, “has been in good standing with all of her obligations since being released from prison.”

Despite this “oversight,” he adds, “she remains in good standing with the terms of her probation.”

Giudice, who is traveling in Italy for RHONJ, turns 45 on May 18.