Teresa Giudice Says Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Milania Begs to Be Taken to TV and Movie Auditions

Teresa Giudice’s pre-teen daughter Milania isn’t content to just appear on Real Housewives of New Jersey — she wants to be a star in her own right.

During the first-ever evening edition of The Morning Breath, Giudice, 45, sat down with hosts Claudia & Jackie Oshry to reveal the extent of Milania’s dreams of fame.

“Milania keeps telling me, ‘Mah, I wanna be in movies. You did it with Gia, you won’t do it with me,’ ” the RHONJ star said, referencing her 17-year-old daughter.

Giudice is also a mother to Gabriella, 13, and Audriana, 8, with husband Joe Giudice, 45, who began serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016.

Noting that her 11-year-old had a bit of a point, Giudice admitted she had taken Gia “on a lot of auditions.”

But the reality star — who spent most of 2015 in prison — revealed that she has a couple of reasons why she hasn’t been letting Milania follow in her older’s sister’s footsteps.

“The reason why I don’t do it [is] ‘cus I’m so busy and I don’t know, I want to but it’s like, you don’t want to be on TV. Look what happened to me,” she joked.

Besides, as The Morning Show hosts pointed out, Milania already has a role on a hit show: RHONJ. “You’re right,” Giudice replied.

But this isn’t the first time Milania’s dreams of being famous have been discussed. In 2016, Milania opened up to PeopleStyle about her YouTube channel — which has not been updated in a year — and how she’s always wanted to be an actress.

“My friend and I always wanted to be actresses and stuff, and we always wanted to do fun things on YouTube, cause we would always watch videos, so we put a video together and we edited it. It was really cool,” Milania said, explaining what inspired her to begin filming.

The then-10-year-old also revealed that her favorite videos to watch were “a lot of prank videos and videos with Play-Doh.”

“She really wants to get into all of this,” Giudice added. “I just figure it’ll be when she gets older, but maybe [this is] her start.”