Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia's 17th Birthday: 'Growing Up Too Fast!'

Teresa Giudice ‘s eldest daughter is all grown up!

On Sunday night, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her family celebrated Gia’s 17th birthday at home with a colorful cake.

Teresa, 45, posted an Instagram of the gathering, showing herself and daughters Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8, smiling alongside the birthday girl.

“Last night … celebrating my girl surrounded by friends & family! #lovelovelove #mybabiesforever #17thbirthday #growinguptoofast,” she captioned the sweet photo.

Teresa is raising the girls alone while husband Joe, 45, serves out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

But the family is staying strong.

“Gia is really an amazing young woman; she is a source of tremendous pride for both of her parents and is setting a very positive example for her younger sisters, all of whom look up to her,” Teresa’s attorney James J. Leonard Jr. tells PEOPLE.

Teresa (left) and Gia Giudice Teresa Giudice/Instagram