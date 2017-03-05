Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence After Mom Dies: ‘I Miss My Mommy So Much’

Teresa Giudice has taken to social media to mourn the loss of her mother.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, shared family photos on Instagram featuring Antonia Gorga, who died at the age of 66.

“Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time,” she captioned a collage of happy photos of her with Antonia. “My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

Giudice also shared a family portrait with her parents sitting in the center. The whole brood is pictured, including husband Joe, brother Joe Gorga with sister-in-law Melissa and their children.

“I miss my mommy so much,” the reality star wrote.

I miss my mommy so much. A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:25am PST

Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever. A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Both siblings were close with their mother, often sharing moments they spent together on social media. The most recent was a Dec. 19 post by Giudice to Instagram. The sweet photo of her and her mother — both smiling bright — was captioned, “Mommy I love you so much.”

Joe and Melissa, both 37, even honored the Gorga matriarch by naming their 12-year-old daughter after her grandmother.

The siblings recently united their families for a Christmas Eve celebration — the first Giudice’s had at home since her husband of 17 years began his 41-month sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

“Merry Christmas Eve with the family,” she gushed in her caption of a photo of the couple’s four daughters — Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7 — alongside Melissa and her three kids: Antonia, Gino, 8, and Joey, 5.