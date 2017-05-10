Bikini Season! Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Fit Bod While Striking a Yoga Pose

Teresa Giudice‘s fitness practice doesn’t stop when she changes into swimwear.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her love of (and expertise at!) yoga in a photo shared by RHONJ costar Siggy Flicker on Tuesday, in which Giudice, 44, shows off her fit bikini body while holding herself up on a balcony railing, performing a cross-legged pose.

“I have taken many pictures in my life but this is one of the best. Love u @Teresa_Giudice ♥️,” wrote Flicker, 49, to accompany the sunny shot.

I have taken many pictures in my life but this is one of the best. Love u @Teresa_Giudice ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9Ihs6pS5GK — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) May 9, 2017

Loving the Sun☀️#yoga #vitamind #namaste A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Teresa Giudice: “Yoga Helped Me Get Through” Prison

If the teal two-piece and bejeweled belly look familiar, it’s because the new #fitnessgoals shot is likely from Giudice’s March trip to Boca Raton, Florida, when she posed on the same balcony alongside sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

More recently, Giudice has been enjoying time in Italy, sharing a photo of herself in front of the Milan Cathedral on Tuesday wearing sky-high stilettos.

The Duomo Cathedral in Milan 🙏 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 9, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd Real Housewives Business Ever

In July, Giudice told Women’s Health that yoga helped her “get through it all” during her 11-month prison stay, adding that she planned to become an instructor in the practice.

“I love it so much that I want to get certified in it,” she said. “I have a few more months to go. I’m just taking my time, because I have four daughters. It’s a lot, but I’m definitely going to complete it.”

Giudice continued, “I wish I would have done this years ago. I’ve never been flexible before, and now I’m really becoming more flexible, which I love.”