Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub are two of the fiercest rivals in Real Housewives of New Jersey history, their feud famously giving the hit Bravo series its most iconic moment involving Giudice flipping a table at Staub and calling her a “prostitution whore” in the season 1 finale.

But while Staub is all square with Giudice now, there are two people in her life who aren’t: daughters Christine, 23, and Jillian, 19 — both of whom carried the shame of their mother’s reputation with them for years.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s all-new episode, Giudice, 45, attempts to fix that. After being asked by Staub in a previous episode to apologize to Christine and Jillian, the Standing Strong author shows up this week ready to make amends.

“Can the universe erase ‘prostitution whore’ from memory sake’s?” Staub tells audiences in the clip. “No. I can’t make it right for my kids. I’ve tried. But now that Teresa and I have reconnected, I feel like it’s not my job to do that anymore. I feel like she really needs to make it right.”

Danielle Staub (left) and Teresa Giudice Mike Pont/Getty; J. Kempin/Getty

While Giudice arrives at Staub’s house willing to talk, Staub’s eldest is nowhere to be found.

“Christine is not willing to sit down,” Staub explains to Giudice. “She’s still hurt from the whole thing and she’s like, ‘No, absolutely not. I don’t believe anybody’s changed.’ But Jillian’s really good at listening. When it’s her turn to speak, she likes to be heard. … They’re two different people.”

Viewers will have to wait until the full episode to see if there’s reconciliation. But in October, Staub opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the pain her girls went through since the show’s premiere in 2009.

“They have been really bullied and tortured based on what the perception of me was made out to be,” said Staub, who returned to RHONJ this season (season 8) for the first time since leaving in season 2. “They didn’t deserve any of the things that society did to them. Maybe I did, maybe I didn’t – but my kids definitely didn’t deserve any of that.”

She went on to give examples of the torment they received.

“We would all be hurtled rolling around with our stomachs in our hands based on something somebody would say, scream, or post and then tag my daughters in,” Staub recalled. “We were terrified sometimes to walk out of the door. Sometimes, it was too exhausting to go out to dinner knowing I would be met with dozens of people who would approach me and call me names. There’s only so many times you and your kids can hear that in a day.”

RELATED VIDEO: Danielle Staub Has Forgiven Teresa Giudice for Calling Her a ‘Prostitution Whore’ 8 Years Ago

Both Christine and Jillian appeared to have emerged from the tough times stronger, with Staub gushing “they are stellar human beings.”

“To manage to come out of it as beautifully and graciously as both my kids have is a estimate to who they really are,” she said. “They are really good people and very smart.’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.