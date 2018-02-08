Teresa Giudice Splurged on Daughter Gia's Lavish 17th Birthday Gift: a BMW!

Teresa Giudice gifted her eldest child Gia with a present that both the mother and daughter are loving.

For Gia’s 17th birthday in January, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star gave her daughter a brand new car: a BMW 430i.

“Gia turned 17. I can’t believe I have a child that drives,” Teresa said in a BravoTV interview.

“I really was proud to get her a car because she really does deserve it. She’s an amazing, amazing, amazing child, she really is. All four of them are, but I mean she’s my first one and she sets the example for my other three,” Teresa, 45, explained. “I got her a BMW 430i. It’s a white car with the red leather interior. Beautiful car. Nice rims. She loved it.”

That model of BMW starts at $43,500.

While Gia is enjoying testing out her new set of wheels, it appears that it will be only a matter of time before the mother of four may be borrowing it.

“As soon as we walked into the showroom, my eyes went right to it. I’m like, ‘I want this car!’ ” Teresa said. “The reason why I really wanted to get it for her is because then I can drive it some time.”

Although her daughter is practicing her independence out on the road, the Bravo personality is confident in Gia’s driving skills.

“Everyone’s saying to me, ‘Are you nervous that she’s driving?’ … I knock on wood, I’m like, ‘To tell you the truth, no. I know she’s going to do just fine,’ ” she said. “I didn’t start driving out with her right away because my father did, which I love that. I love that her and my dad had bonded that way and she’ll always remember that her [grandpa] helped her, taught her to drive.”

teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa explained: “I just got nervous. That was the part that I got nervous about because when you’re sitting in the passenger side, you feel like she’s going to hit the sidewalk. And I’m like, ‘Move over!’ I used to tell her. I wish Joe was here because Joe would have been doing that with her, but I’m glad she got to do that with my dad.”

Teresa is raising the girls alone while husband Joe, 45, serves out a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Last month, Gia celebrated her birthday with her mom and three sisters — Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8 — at home with a colorful cake.

“Last night … celebrating my girl surrounded by friends & family! #lovelovelove #mybabiesforever #17thbirthday #growinguptoofast,” Teresa captioned a group photo.