From Touchdown to Tango: Former Football Player Terrell Owens to Compete with Cheryl Burke on DWTS

Terrell Owens is trading the football field for the dance floor.

The record-breaking NFL player will compete in season 25 of Dancing with the Stars alongside returning pro Cheryl Burke, he announced Tuesday, posting a photo of the pair to Instagram.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Owens shared advice from another ex-footballer, Chad Johnson, who danced with Burke in season 10.

“He said it’s going to be a lot of work, but I expect nothing different,” Owens said. “This is going to be a challenge for me, definitely. [It’s] definitely not in my wheelhouse. I danced as a little kid, but this is nothing like what I’m going to expect, I’m sure.”

From his selection as a third-round draft pick in 1996 to his retirement in 2012, Owens played wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. (He was also briefly signed to the Seattle Seahawks.)

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.