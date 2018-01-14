The Bachelor's Tenley Molzahn Is Engaged to Taylor Leopold: 'THIS IS HAPPENING!!!'

Tenley Molzahn has handed out a final rose of her own.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Taylor Leopold, she announced via Instagram on Saturday.

“THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him!” she captioned a photo in which she placed her hand against Leopold’s chest to show off her ring as he kissed her forehead. “My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!! 🙌”

Molzahn continued, “Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise! God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you.”

Molzahn appeared on the 14th season of the ABC dating show in 2010, where she fell just short of finding love with Jake Pavelka and placed second.

She then appeared on the debut season of the franchise’s spin-off show Bachelor Pad, where she met Kiptyn Locke. The two dated for 2½ years before breaking up in 2013, but they gave their relationship another shot in 2014 before calling things off for good. The nutritionist appeared on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015.

In February 2016, Molzahn revealed to Bustle that she believed she found “the one” off-screen.

“I’m going to marry him,” she said. “He’s so cute… it was the exact right timing. When you know, you know. I’ve been waiting to meet this guy for a long time.”