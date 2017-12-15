Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Threatens to Leave Counseling on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Kailyn Lowry might just walk out of counseling on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

The MTV star threatened to leave the program in an exclusive clip of Friday’s episode after finding out the results of her ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s lie detector test, which might indicate he had been unfaithful to her during their marriage.

The two share a 4-year-old son, Lincoln.

The results left Lowry speechless and livid, as Marroquin had long accused her of her own infidelity. Dr. Ish attempted to calm her, but Lowry wasn’t having it.

“The entire time he was accusing me, I kind of said I feel like you’re accusing me more than you should, is there something that you’re guilty about?” she said. “My reputation is ruined. I have lost friends over [the accusations of infidelity] because people are like, ‘Kail is a horrible person, I can’t believe she did that to you.’ Those same people don’t know that he was doing it.”

She continued, referring to Marroquin, “How dare you say all of these things about me and allow people that once respected me to look at me like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you did that.'”

Dr. Ish encouraged Lowry to remain in the house, saying, “This is one of those situations where we can’t tell you what to do, but you’ve done nine days, it doesn’t make sense not to finish it.”

Despite his words, the mother of three struggled to accept the outcome of Marroquin’s lie detector test.

“I just need to process it,” she said, “I just think I need to go home and deal with it and… being here isn’t going to help the situation. I want to go home.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.