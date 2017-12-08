Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Battles Javi Marroquin Over Child Support on Marriage Boot Camp

The gloves are off.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have a heated battle of words over child support in an exclusive clip of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

The two, who are parents to 4-year-old Lincoln, can’t find a solution as Lowry accuses Marroquin of wanting child support only to prove a point.

“This is ridiculous! You want to take me for child support because of your own greed,” she says, tearing up. “You want to take me for child support because you want to prove a point, because of your pride, because you want to control the situation. It’s 50/50 custody.”

Marroquin will not back down, telling Lowry, “It’s either you and me have a conversation about it or our attorneys have a conversation about it.”

As Lowry walks away, Marroquin adds, “I’m telling you I’d rather have a conversation with you.”

Javi Marroquin (left) and Kailyn Lowry (far right) on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

In an impromptu one-on-one conversation with the show’s counselors, Dr. V and Dr. Ish, the pair is asked to think things through and attempt to find a solution to their disagreement.

“We heard you guys talk about child support and what you don’t want to have happen is this relationship affect the health of your child,” Dr. V says.

Lowry provides insight as to why they can’t seem to agree.

“He brings a lot of extra things that don’t need to be involved with Lincoln,” she says.

“[Marroquin] can say it involves Lincoln, but it doesn’t because I’ve already been through it one time with my previous relationship,” she says, referencing her relationship with Jo Rivera, with whom she shares son Isaac. “It was me grabbing at straws, whatever I could use because I wasn’t over my son’s father.”

“Right, and so what you’ve got to understand is that Javi is not over you,” Dr. Ish says.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.