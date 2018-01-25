Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Shows Off Weight Loss Results: 'Hey There Jawline, How You Doin?'

Tyler Baltierra is on a serious health kick.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off how his recent weight loss has transformed his face.

“OH DAMN SON! Hey there jawline, how you doin? I missed ya man hahaha!” he captioned a selfie of his profile. “For real though, it feels so damn good dropping this weight. The cool thing about confidence, is that it looks good on EVERYONE! #LifestyleChanges #Motivated.”

Last week, Baltierra revealed that he had dropped 26 lbs. in just five weeks, sharing before-and-after photos.

“To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on,” he admitted. “But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! #LifestyleChanges#Goals.”

The father of two has previously broached the subject of weight loss on Teen Mom OG with his wife, Catelynn, who asked if she should join Weight Watchers.

“Just know that I love you no matter what,” he told her.

Earlier this week, he revealed he’s going to therapy after Catelynn returned to rehab to work on overcoming trauma from her childhood.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.