Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Reveals He's Going to Therapy as Wife Catelynn Returns to Rehab

Tyler Baltierra is focusing on “self care.”

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, tweeted a video Monday announcing that he was going to a therapy appointment, just five days after his wife Catelynn, 25, revealed she is returning to rehab to work on overcoming trauma from her childhood and get on different medication.

“I made it. I made it to my therapist appointment,” Tyler says in the video, taken in his car. “Putting in a little self care today, know what I mean? Sometimes you have to put yourself ahead of some other people sometimes in life. Doesn’t mean you don’t love ’em or care about ’em. It just means you love ’em enough to put yourself first so you can be the best ‘you’ you can be.”

The reality star also thanked fans for their words of encouragement.

Fans flooded Tyler with support Sunday after he tweeted, “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore.”

I just don’t know if I can do this anymore 😔 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 21, 2018

I can’t thank all of my supporters enough for how loving all of you are. You guys inspire me & impact me more than you think. If you are reading this or watching this & need help, PLEASE reach out to someone, ANYONE. You are loved, you are worthy, & you are special #KeepTalkingMH pic.twitter.com/McfQOJReD6 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 22, 2018

Catelynn checked into rehab in mid-November 2017 after revealing she was having suicidal thoughts, returning home after six weeks of treatment. The couple have been through their fair share of difficult times throughout their more than decade-long relationship.

During the MTV show 16 and Pregnant, Catelynn struggled with her mother’s substance abuse issues and constantly argued with her. That, combined with Tyler’s father’s substance abuse issues, led to the couple’s decision to place their first-born daughter, Carly, for adoption.

However, they have been married since August 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Novalee Reign, 3.

In March 2016, the reality star entered a treatment facility in Arizona for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of Novalee.

“I’m seeking help for myself and my family,” she told MTV News, stressing that her treatment will focus on mental health issues and not drug use. “Thank you to all of my supporters. My family and I would appreciate some privacy at this time.”

Speaking with PEOPLE in April 2017, Catelynn opened up about her mental health.

“I’m doing very well. Two years out, you know, since birth, so I’m doing — I actually feel really good, I do. I had a panic attack this morning, but I worked through it. It’s just knowing the things that you have to do to work through it. But yeah, I’m doing way better,” she shared.