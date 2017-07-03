Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Says He Talked to Stevie Ryan 'About Battling Depression' Prior to Her Suicide

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Batlierra is mourning the loss of YouTuber Stevie Ryan, who committed suicide over the weekend.

Baltierra, 25, took to Twitter on Monday, where he expressed his condolences about the 33-year-old’s passing and revealed that he recently spoke to Ryan about depression.

“I’m so sad to hear about @ StevieRyan,” the MTV star tweeted. “I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @ CatelynnLowell # RIP.”

I'm so sad to hear about @StevieRyan I just talked to her about battling depression & she told me how proud she was of @CatelynnLowell 😔#RIP — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 3, 2017

His wife Catleynn Baltierra, who checked into a treatment facility last year for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of their second daughter Novalee Reign, retweeted her husband’s post and also wrote, “So sad… # pleasegethelp # seekoutsomeone.”

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed online that Ryan died on Saturday, July 1, and her death was ruled as a suicide by hanging. They did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

Fellow Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans was also among members of Hollywood who posted on social media in tribute of Ryan: “I know we pretty much hated each other but I’m sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl. # RIP @ StevieRyan.” (Her tweet has since been deleted.)

Ryan first rose to fame through her YouTube series called Little Loca, and later transitioned to doing celebrity parodies on the video platform. She parlayed her impersonations into a pop culture sketch series on VH1 called Stevie TV from 2012-2013, and was later a co-host of Brody Jenner‘s E! series Sex with Brody.

Most recently, the actress was the co-host of Mentally Ch(ill), a “podcast about depression,” according to its iTunes description. In an episode released just two days before Ryan’s death, she revealed that her grandfather died Thursday.

“I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression,” she explained. During the episode, Ryan and co-host Kristen Carney also discussed suicide.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).