Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Denies He's Going to Rehab After Emotional Tweets About Feeling 'Empty'

Tyler Baltierra may be going through a challenging time, but he’s not headed to rehab.

On Thursday, the Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to shut down reports that he might be entering a treatment facility.

“I am not going to a rehab,” he wrote. “I had a therapy appointment yesterday, I do Alpha Stim sessions & looking into EMDR therapy as well. Also, looking into a 7 day holistic spiritual retreat to reconnect with myself. Everyone has been really sweet about this & I appreciate it.”

I am not going to a rehab. I had a therapy appointment yesterday, I do Alpha Stim sessions & looking into EMDR therapy as well. Also, looking into a 7 day holistic spiritual retreat to reconnect with myself. Everyone has been really sweet about this & I appreciate it ✌🏻❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/SGhJ7CBrU9 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) April 5, 2018

The news comes days after Tyler tweeted an emotional message with his fans while suffering a restless night.

“Laying in bed next to my peacefully sleeping wife. I can hear my daughter snoozing away through the monitor in her room. My dog is cuddled up on the floor next to me…& yet I feel so empty…so alone,” he wrote. “#TheCruelIronyOfLife.”

His wife Catelynn responded to the tweet the following morning.

“I am so sorry babe… I will do anything to help you… you are an amazing husband and father and are so caring, funny, and thoughtful…” she wrote. “Don’t let life bring you down because you are one strong man… I love you so much.”

I am so sorry babe… I will do anything to help you… you are an amazing husband and father and are so caring, funny, and thoughtful… don't let life bring you down because you are one strong man… I love you so much — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) April 3, 2018

Tyler and Catelynn, both 26, have been together for more than 10 years. Recently, both have been increasingly open about their struggles with mental health.

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma. Tyler revealed his struggles with depression began when he was a child, around the time he was 11 years old and attempted suicide.

On a February episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn confirmed she had suffered a miscarriage of their third child together. (They placed their firstborn daughter for adoption when they were teenagers in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and welcomed their second child, 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign, in 2015.)

On an episode of Kailyn Lowry‘s podcast Coffee Convos last week, the couple revealed they still hope to expand their family after the loss.

“We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage,” said Catelynn. “We’re kind of not rushing into things right now. Because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage. Then I just went downhill, I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy. I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome.”