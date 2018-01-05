Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra says his father will return to rehab for his ongoing battle with substance abuse.

In a preview of Monday night’s episode, the 25-year-old MTV star spoke about his father, Butch, to wife Catelynn, as well as two MTV producers, as they discussed renovations on their new home.

“You know my dad will definitely build a pasture fence [for their new house],” he said. “Apparently, he destroyed my childhood … [but] I need a fence, that’s all I’m asking him now.”

He added, “I need to talk to him about going to rehab.”

Catelynn asked if he was ready to speak to his father: “You said that you wanted to wait until you weren’t so angry with your dad going to rehab. What are you feeling better about that? Not as angry?”

“I think I’ve just come to the conclusion that I’m always going to feel angry about it, because there was a time when I was younger, like, I used to like calling him a ‘crack head.’ I liked seeing him get angry about it,” Tyler said. “So, it’s a work in progress there.”

Catelynn reassured him that his feelings were valid, saying, “I feel the same way. You get angry,” referring to her mother’s own battle with addiction.

“You get angry and you can’t help it and then you remove yourself from the situation,” Tyler said, before adding that he and his wife had managed to break the cycle of addiction in their own lives.

“We know what goes on here — we’re in control of what is happening in our environment,” he continued. “I think from us two, as kids, [stability was something] that we wanted growing up.”

Catelynn added, “I just think children of addicts have a right to feel angry too.”

The father of two wrote on Twitter Thursday that he would always love his father despite the heartache they’ve both been through.

“As a child of an addict, I don’t think I’ll ever NOT be angry with him. But that doesn’t mean I can’t love him unconditionally,” he tweeted.

In April 2017, Tyler expressed his doubts that his father could remain sober following Butch’s release from jail.

“Same thing that’s happened every time he’s gotten out,” Tyler said. “That’s the problem with drug addicts, you can’t trust them.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.