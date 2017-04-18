Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Says He Emotionally Doesn't 'Have Anymore Strength Left' or 'Feel Joy'

Tyler Baltierra isn’t holding back on opening up about the negative feelings that he’s experiencing.

On Monday’s Teen Mom OG premiere, the father of two expresses his stress to his mother, Kim, while out to dinner with his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, and daughter Novalee Reign.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks,” he admits to his mom. “I don’t know if it’s her mental illness on top and dealing with all of that and then having to be super strong. Trying to keep it all together upstairs. I need to go see my therapist.”

Later in the episode, Baltierra visits his therapist, where he discloses that his father, Butch, violated parole and is in prison again.

“I immediately just got angry. … It almost brought me right back to when I was a teenager and kid. … Now it’s like okay, I literally have no strength left. It’s just gone,” he tells her. “I’ve literally exhausted it on Cate and now I’ve exhausted it on my dad. It’s like … too much. I don’t have anymore strength. It’s gone.”

“This is exactly what happened when I was a kid. I remember when I first started feeling depressed when I was a younger kid, I would just do a lot of dazing. Like, I would stare off. These are signs that I remember as a kid and that’s when I tried committing suicide. Yeah, just the same thing,” he continued.

Asked if it feels like that now, he admitted that “it does. That’s why it started to freak me out. … I don’t feel joy with things that should probably feel joyful. And I’m like super negative.”

“Sometimes I feel like I’m neglecting myself to focus on her so much and that’s not fair. But at the same time, you know how she gets if I say anything, so I don’t say too much. Because first of all, I don’t want to push her into a panic attack. Second off, she overreacts with things and will start crying,” he continues.

In an effort to help him with these concerns, the therapist encourages him to continue having these conversations. “You don’t stop it. Just because the tears come, if it stops, you’re compromising because your needs aren’t getting met,” she tells him. “You need to have some kind of resolution about Hey, I need to know where you’re at.”

When Baltierra returned home from his therapy session, he tells Catelynn about how he’s been feeling.

“I’m just always thinking negative all the time, it’s a lot like when I was a kid,” he said. “And all the stuff with my dad, I think its just pushed me over the edge. You haven’t noticed anything different?”

“It’s not like you’re sad,” she said. “You’re happy, silly and goofy sometimes, you know?”

He responded: “Well, I’m good at, you know, being that way.”

When Catelynn tried to ask what kind of emotional support he needs from her, Baltierra said, “I don’t really need anything from you. You think it’s something you did, something that was your fault, right?”

“Yeah, I am,” she said. “You know how I always get.”

“I know, that’s why I don’t tell you,” he responded. “It’s been a long year… not focusing on me. It does get exhausting.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.