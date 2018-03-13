Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Says Catelynn was Thinking About 'Ways to Kill Herself' Before Rehab

Tyler Baltierra has revealed just how tough he found it without his wife Catelynn by his side, as she entered rehab to address her mental health issues.

In an emotional episode of Teen Mom OG on Monday night, Tyler shared how he and the couple’s daughter Nova, coped in the wake of Catelynn’s brave decision to seek help.

In the episode, the father of two, 26, called his mother, Kim, and sister, Amber, after dropping off his wife at a rehabilitation facility in Arizona.

“She called in a frantic mode saying that she knows she needs help because she’s been thinking about all these ways to kill herself, and how she’s going to do it, and who’s going to be at her funeral,” Tyler said. “And then she miscarries on top of it all and it just throws her over the edge. It’s just crazy stuff.”

Last week, the couple shared with viewers that Catelyn, 25, had a miscarriage, which caused her to spiral into a depression with suicidal thoughts.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

After Tyler returned home, he seemed overwhelmed by being a single parent to their 3-year-old daughter and also struggled to keep up with work at their company, Tierra Reign.

In a sweet moment, Catelynn FaceTimed Tyler to see how her family was holding up.

“How was it today?” he asked her.

“I saw my psychiatrist, I saw another psychiatrist again today, I already met my primary counselor and I have a one-on-one with her tomorrow,” Catelynn said. “I just wanted to see your face and my baby’s face.”

In the background, Nova could be heard saying, “I wanna see Mommy.”

Walking over to Nova, Tyler held up the phone so she could see her mother.

“Hi Mama,” he said, with Nova repeating, “Hi Mama.”

“Can I have a kiss?” Catelynn asked her. “Nova, will you do me a favor? Will you draw Mama some pictures? So daddy can bring them to me?”

While Nova ran off to find her paper and coloring pencils, Tyler quickly said goodbye to Catelynn.

A few minutes later, Nova ran into the kitchen, yelling, “Mama! Mama!”

“Oh, mama had to go,” Tyler told her, with Nova quickly crying and dropping her pictures.

“Oh she’s so upset,” Tyler said, quickly walking after his daughter only to find her lying on her bedroom floor crying.

“Mommy!” she cried.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Baltierra Champions Wife Catelynn as She Enters Treatment

The couple has openly discussed the possibility of having another baby on-camera after Tyler expressed his desire to expand their family.

Despite his hope for more children, Catelynn — who struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of Nova — openly expressed her fears. “It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told Tyler in a recent episode. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

In mid-January, Catelynn returned to rehab to overcome childhood trauma, and last week, Tyler had plenty of loving words for his wife as he visited her.

The Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of himself and his wife on Instagram with a caption supporting his partner.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he wrote. “It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way.”

Tyler continued, “I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy…You are strong…You are beautiful…You are loved! #MyBabe #Soulmate #MyWife.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).