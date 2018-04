Teen Mom Stars' Best Clap-Backs at Mommy-Shamers

Farrah Abraham was criticized for allowing her daughter Sophia to wear makeup to school in 2016. The mom of one opened up about the incident on the Allegedly podcast, explaining that she had “proven a point” to her daughter’s principal by saying, “‘Well then you should take off your makeup. If you don’t want little girls coming to school with makeup then don’t wear makeup.’ And then ever since I’ve seen that principal she hasn’t had makeup on her face.”