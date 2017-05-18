There will no longer be a fall wedding for Amber Portwood: The Teen Mom OG star has put her nuptials to fiancé Matt Baier on hold, according to a source close to the situation.

Though their upcoming October wedding is now off the table, the pair continue to live and film together, the insider tells PEOPLE. As of right now, Portwood wants to continue to work on their relationship before walking down the aisle.

Things have been a bit rocky for the couple these last couple of years. In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood had a break down on camera while trying on wedding gowns.

“We’ve just been through a lot these past few years, [and] that has really shut me down from the wedding,” she explained to an MTV producer, adding that she doesn’t trust Baier and that her depression was caused by him.

“When you put your trust in somebody … that’s what a relationship is built on,” Portwood said on camera. “You get to a good place in life, and you can love each other and want to be with each other for the rest of your life, and still not trust each other. That’s what messes up everything.”

Last month, rumors circulated that Portwood allegedly abused her fiancé, though Baier denied that such incidents occurred. Rumors were also flying that he was cheating on the Teen Mom star with multiple women. These allegations arose after a Teen Mom OG blogger posted graphic photos of Baier’s face on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time their wedding was put on hold. Portwood and Baier called off their initial wedding in August 2016 after the pair’s relationship took a hit when Portwood found out about her fiancé’s past mistakes. Reports at the time had surfaced about Baier allegedly failing to pay child support for several secret biological children with multiple women.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.