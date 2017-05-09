Why Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout Had to Keep Her Ex's Engagement a Secret from Their Son

Maci Bookouti didn’t tell her oldest son, Bentley, about his father’s engagement — but for the sweetest reason!

On Sunday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Bookout’s ex, Ryan, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Mackenzie, during their date on the riverboat.

“She just goes out of her way to help everybody. She’s just very sincere … I don’t know how to explain it really,” Ryan told an MTV producer on the episode about his bride-to-be.

Although Bookout wasn’t aware of when Ryan would pop the question, she helped carry on the excitement by keeping the news a surprise from Bentley, whom she shares with Ryan, when she did hear about the celebratory news.

“[Mackenzie] called me and told me, and Bentley was going to their house the next day,” Bookout told MTV News about the engagement.

“And she was super-excited when she called me. She told me not to tell Bentley because they planned to tell him in person the next day,” the Teen Mom OG star said. “It was a tough secret to keep because I wanted to be excited with him, but obviously, it wasn’t my place to tell him.”

As for Bentley’s stepmom-to-be, Mackenzie has Bookout’s stamp of approval!

“They genuinely care about each other,” Bookout said about the newly engaged couple. “They have a very healthy relationship.”

“I like her, so it has to be easier on him,” she said with a laugh.

Bookout met with Mackenzie after the proposal for lunch, seeking to talk to her about Ryan’s co-parenting issues.

“It has definitely been a blessing that you get my side,” Bookout told Mackenzie. “Especially as teen moms.”

Mackenzie, a teen mother as well, responded, “I’m living it, so I get it.”

“I think this is where I need your help, because I feel like Ryan wants to be everything that he should be, but it’s hard because Bentley never stays with him,” Bookout explained.

She continued: “Being over there, it’s hard for him, because he’s alone and there’s nothing to do. [Bentley’s grandparents are] the most wonderful people on the planet, but as selfless as they are, when it comes to Bentley, they are selfish.”

Bookout explained to Mackenzie that what Ryan needed was to spend more time alone with Bentley, without the interference or “parenting” of Jen and Larry, Bentley’s grandparents.

“They have got to understand, you are the grandparents,” Bookout said.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.