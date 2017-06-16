Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout & Amber Portwood — Where Are They Now?

FARRAH ABRAHAM

Farrah, Farrah, Farrah. Fans have witnessed the 26-year-old push a producer, threaten to quit the show, have screaming matches with both her parents, rekindle her on- and off-again relationship with Simon Saran and then pack up a moving truck and leave Texas for Los Angeles.

Now, with another reality show (Million Dollar Matchmaker) under her belt, Abraham is looking to find love again. Yes, that's right. Her volatile relationship with Saran didn't work out and she jumped back on the market. The pair then tried to make it work again last season, but by the end of filming the two went their own separate ways.

“My relationship status is single. Living the dream,” Abraham recently told PEOPLE. “I’m back to my good old self."

But then in April, Abraham took to Instagram to share a handful of photos of her and Sophia’s trip to Key West, Florida — and there he was: Simon in all his glory, standing beside Farrah posing for pictures on the beach.

Yet, fans may wonder how she will find the time to date. Abraham currently has her daughter Sophia in the modeling and fashion world and even created an Instagram and Snapchat account for the 8-year-old so fans can follow along on her journey.

"What I'm most proud of is Sophia is really into fashion," Abraham previously told PEOPLE. "She's opening up her own Sophia Laurent boutique store in Austin, Texas. She's mentioned in New York Fashion Week. She's in children model magazines. I'm so proud of Sophia and that doesn't even really impact her real life. She's just been so successful on her own so that's just awesome to me."

All in all, she's truly come a long way since her celebrity sex tape was released.