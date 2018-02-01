Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Reveals How He Lost 30 lbs. in 2 Months

Tyler Baltierra is loving his health kick and he’s helping out his fans when it comes to starting on the right step.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, tweeted his excitement about losing 30 lbs. in almost eight weeks.

“The cool thing is, I’m actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I’m down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! #Motivated,” he tweeted.

When a fan asked what diet he was on, he tweeted back, “I’m not really ‘on a diet’ I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body.”

Baltierra continued with a few health tips on how to eat healthy, writing, “To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner.”

The cool thing is, I’m actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I’m down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! #Motivated 👊🏻 https://t.co/xuSjrHF1aM — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 1, 2018

I’m not really “on a diet” I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body. To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner 👊🏻 https://t.co/TFY91AauAJ — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 1, 2018

Earlier this month, he shared before and after photos of himself after losing 26 pounds in five weeks. “26lbs DOWN!!! To be honest I didn’t even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on,” Baltierra wrote in the caption.

He continued with excitement, writing, “But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! 😂🤣😏👊🏻 #LifestyleChanges #Goals.”

Baltierra shared an update a week later, showing off how his recent weight loss transformed his face.

“OH DAMN SON! Hey there jawline, how you doin? I missed ya man hahaha!” he captioned a selfie of his profile. “For real though, it feels so damn good dropping this weight. The cool thing about confidence is that it looks good on EVERYONE! #LifestyleChanges #Motivated.”

Baltierra has previously broached the subject of weight loss on Teen Mom OG with his wife, Catelynn, who asked if she should join Weight Watchers.

“Just know that I love you no matter what,” he told her.

Last week, he revealed he was going to therapy after Catelynn returned to rehab to work on overcoming trauma from her childhood.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.