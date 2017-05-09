Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Gushes over Wife Catelynn in Loved-Filled Throwback (from Age 14!): 'We Were Just Kids'

Before they were married parents of two, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and her husband Tyler were middle school sweethearts in love.

On Tuesday, Tyler shared a sweet throwback snap to Instagram of himself and the Teen Mom OG star cuddling up at the age of 14.

“Me & @catelynnmtv at 14 years old! She was clearly a happy camper & I thought for some reason it was cool to have a gold AND silver chains,” Tyler wrote.

“Regardless, it’s crazy to look back at old pics of us when we were just kids,” he continued. “We fell in love with each other so quick & effortlessly…and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you babe! #TheBaltierras #MiddleSchoolSweetheart.”

In the love-filled flashback, a 14-year-old Tyler, who dons a black tank and silver and gold chains, kisses Catelynn’s cheek as she wraps her arms around his neck and snaps the selfie.

Catelynn and Tyler were first introduced to audiences in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, when she became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Carly. The two ultimately decided to give the child up for adoption, but continued to document their post-baby life for MTV’s Teen Mom.

The pair welcomed their second child, Novalee Reign, on New Year’s Day in 2015, and tied the knot at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan, eight months later in August of that same year.

Although Catelynn and Tyler aren’t yet ready to get pregnant with a third baby, they eventually want to expand their family in the future.

“To all the people who are freaking out because they want me and Tyler to have more babies, we will one day,” Catelynn told PEOPLE in April. “I’m definitely still on birth control.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.