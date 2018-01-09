Tyler Baltierra must make a difficult decision.



On Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the reality star spoke to his wife, Catelynn, and two MTV producers about his father Butch’s health and whether or not he should enter rehab once more. It was unclear if Butch had been abusing narcotics (he has admitted in the past to being an addict).

Tyler had asked his father to build a fence at his new home, which he and Catelynn were waiting to move into until renovations were complete.

“You know my dad will definitely build a pasture fence [for our new house],” he said. “Apparently, he destroyed my childhood … [but] I need a fence, that’s all I’m asking him now.”

He added, “I need to talk to him about going to rehab.”

Catelynn asked if he was ready to speak to his father: “You said that you wanted to wait until you weren’t so angry with your dad going to rehab. What are you feeling better about that? Not as angry?”

“I think I’ve just come to the conclusion that I’m always going to feel angry about it, because there was a time when I was younger, like, I used to like calling him a ‘crack head.’ I liked seeing him get angry about it,” Tyler said. “So, it’s a work in progress there.”

Catelynn reassured him that his feelings were valid, saying, “I feel the same way. You get angry,” referring to her mother’s own battle with addiction.

Butch and Tyler Baltierra

“You get angry and you can’t help it and then you remove yourself from the situation,” Tyler said, before adding that he and his wife had managed to break the cycle of addiction in their own lives.

He and Catelynn attempted to call Butch, but were repeatedly met with his voicemail. A concerned Tyler drove to his new home, where he found Butch working on building the new fence.

“I figure after this you’ll want to go check in somewhere,” Tyler said, referring to Butch entering rehab once he had completed the fence.

“Yeah, yeah, I’m ready. You’ve been looking at any places?” Butch asked.

MTV

“I have, only a couple, though. I’m trying to find somewhere that’s got a long plan, not a 30-day, 60-day thing. It takes a long time to retrain your brain.”

Butch seemed open to entering a rehab center, saying, “Well, I’ve got more time than money, the way I look at it. I can’t be doing what I’ve been doing. I slow down a lot.”

Tyler has been open in the past about his father’s battle with addiction, which has been addressed on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom OG. The father of two told his dad that he had realized the full extent of his addiction after a conversation with his mother.

“Mom said you haven’t been off of anything since you were 30,” he said. “You were always on something, some kind of probation or parole. That’s my whole life you’ve been on something, my whole life. That’s crazy. That’s a long time.”

Butch, getting emotional and repeatedly wiping his face, said, “Can you imagine how that makes me feel though? Just thinking about that?”

In April 2017, Tyler expressed his doubts that his father could remain sober following Butch’s release from jail.

“Same thing that’s happened every time he’s gotten out,” Tyler said. “That’s the problem with drug addicts, you can’t trust them.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.