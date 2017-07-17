Tyler Baltierra Shares Throwback Photo to Celebrate 12 Years with Wife and '#MiddleSchoolSweetheart' Catelynn

Better by the dozen!

Tyler Baltierra paid sweet tribute to his wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, on Instagram over the weekend in honor of their 12th anniversary.

The Teen Mom OG star shared side-by-side photos with Catelyn in the early days of their romance and now, writing, “I can’t believe that today marks 12 years together with you @catelynnmtv, babe you literally are the greatest gift this [life] has given me!”

“We were only kids when we fell in love, but we were kids who knew what we wanted out of life & who we wanted to get it with,” the 25-year-old wrote. “Not a lot of people get that opportunity or blessing at such a young age.”

Tyler gushed that even though they were “so young” when the relationship started, “I wish I could go back as far as I could just to love you longer!”

He added that he was “honored” to be Catelynn’s husband, and used hashtags including “#SoulMates” and “#MiddleSchoolSweetheart.”

On Twitter, Catelynn also commemorated the occasion, writing to her husband, “Can you believe it @TylerBaltierra 12 years!!! Are we crazy? #LoveYou.”

Can you believe it @TylerBaltierra 12 years!!! Are we crazy? 🤣😝 #LoveYou — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) July 15, 2017

Catelynn and Tyler were first profiled on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant, which chronicled her journey expecting, delivering and placing the couple’s first child, Carly, for adoption. Since then, the pair has continued to document their life together for MTV’s Teen Mom, including welcoming second child Novalee Reign in 2015 and tyig the knot at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan, eight months later that same year.

Tyler posted the same photo he posted on Monday earlier this year, revealing that he and Catelynn were only 14 when the picture was taken.

At the time, he reminisced, “It’s crazy to look back at old pics of us when we were just kids. We fell in love with each other so quick & effortlessly…and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”