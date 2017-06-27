Teen Mom OG's Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Questions His Sobriety on the Way to Their Wedding

Even before he entered rehab, Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards was showing concerning signs of struggling with substance abuse.

On Monday’s episode, on the way to their elopement, Edwards’ then-fiancée Mackenzie Standifer doubted his sobriety — and questioned if he was under the influence while driving to their wedding.

As Edwards was behind the wheel, Standifer looked visibly worried and tight-lipped. Keeping on eye on him, she had to tap him several times to get him to focus on the road; his eyes visibly looked dazed and slightly shut. At one point, she took the wheel in her hand from the passenger seat to straighten their car on the road.

Turning toward the cameras placed inside the vehicle, she began to shut them off. Although the cameras were turned off, the audio continued to roll and caught what she asked her soon-to-be husband.

“Did you take Xanax again?” she was heard asking.

“Um, I don’t … I don’t have any,” he responded with a mumble.

“You did,” she stated.

“I put that on my kid’s life,” he answered, denying he took any form of drugs or medication.

Meanwhile, Maci Bookout, the mother of Edwards’ son Bentley, called a substance abuse counselor and explained that despite her best efforts to reach out to Edwards, he hadn’t called her back.

After Monday’s episode was taped, Edwards decided to enter rehab.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said in a statement. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Edwards and Standifer were married in Monday’s episode in front of their respective parents. Edwards’ son Bentley, 8, was not present at the ceremony.