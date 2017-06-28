MTV Condemns Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards' 'Erratic' Behavior After Scary Scene of Him Driving Under the Influence

MTV has responded after audiences watched Ryan Edwards drive impaired on the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG.

When viewers tuned in on Monday, they witnessed Edwards at the steering wheel with fiancée Mackenzie Standifer in the passenger seat on the way to their elopement. But instead of seeing the happy couple beaming with joy en route to their nuptials, audiences watched Standifer question his sobriety.

Following an outpour of criticism on social media questioning MTV about why it did not intervene, the network has issued a statement.

“MTV does not condone driving under the influence,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Ryan’s erratic behavior was due to actions that he took without anyone’s prior knowledge.”

On Monday’s episode, as Edwards was behind the wheel, Standifer looked visibly worried and tight-lipped. Keeping on eye on him, she had to tap him several times to get him to focus on the road; his eyes visibly looked dazed and slightly shut. At one point, she took the wheel in her hand from the passenger seat to straighten their car on the road.

Turning toward the cameras placed inside the vehicle, she began to shut them off. Although the cameras were turned off, the audio continued to roll and caught what she asked her soon-to-be husband.

“Did you take Xanax again?” she was heard asking.

“Um, I don’t … I don’t have any,” he responded with a mumble.

“You did,” she stated.

“I put that on my kid’s life,” he answered, denying he took any form of drugs or medication. (Edwards shares 7-year-old son Bentley with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.)

While watching the episode, one Twitter user wrote, “ @ MTV you guys need to hold ryan edwards responsible for driving while intoxicated. @ TeenMomog.”

“WHEN RYAN EDWARDS FROM TEEN MOM KILLS A FAMILY WHILE MTV KNOWINGLY LETS HIM DRIVE INTOXICATED ON DRUGS WHILE THEY FILM IT, THEY WONT CARE,” another Twitter user tweeted.

Prior to the episode’s airing, Edwards made the decision to check into rehab.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” Edwards said in a statement. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”