Teen Mom OG: Is This the Moment Amber Portwood Found Out She Was Pregnant With Baby No. 2?

Was Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom OG the moment Amber Portwood found out she was pregnant with baby no. 2?

It seems likely that that might be the case, as the episode ended with the mother of all cliffhangers. Portwood, 27, was enjoying a romantic getaway in Hawaii with boyfriend Andrew Glennon when she decided to take a pregnancy test after she admitted that she felt under the weather, which brought back memories of being pregnant with daughter Leah.

Portwood’s sickness began before the couple left California, where they were meant to take a connection to Hawaii. The mother of one fell ill and was forced to catch a plane the next day.

“How’re you feeling,” Glennon asked her while they were in their hotel room.

“Tired,” Portwood said.

“Is this how you felt when you were pregnant with Leah?” he asked, to which she said, “Absolutely.”

Walking toward the bathroom with the pregnancy test in hand, Portwood admitted, “Here I go. I’m nervous.”

A few minutes later, she said, “Um, babe,” while walking back toward Glennon with the pregnancy test.

“What’s happening?” he asked before credits rolled, leaving viewers to wonder if Portwood was then pregnant with her second child.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that Portwood was expecting her second child — a boy — with her boyfriend, whom she met while filming Marriage Boot Camp.

Her ex-boyfriend and father of daughter Leah, Gary Shirley, spoke about his concerns with Portwood’s new relationship during the episode with his wife, Kristina.

“She should have waited,” he said, referring to Portwood’s relationship with Glennon after breaking up with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. “She should have taken more time with Leah, and focused on her responsibility as a mother.”

“I know you’re sad from breaking up with somebody, I get it,” he continued.

Andrew Glennon meeting Gary Shirley in last week's episode of Teen Mom OG.

Kristina added, “But, your daughter can bring you just as much happiness.”

“Exactly. From day one, I’ve been a parent, from day one I’ve never let my issues stop me from being a dad,” Shirley said. “I don’t have the option to not be a parent.”

Glennon met Shirley and Leah in last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, which found Leah welcoming but disinterested in meeting her mother’s new “friend.”

Kristina revealed Leah had seemed more perceptive than she let on after meeting Glennon.

“Right after they left, Leah looks at me and asks, ‘Who was he?’ and I said, ‘Mommy’s friend.’ And she said, ‘No, really, who is he?’ ”

Shirley acknowledged that keeping news of Portwood’s romance from his daughter wouldn’t last forever. “She’s not stupid. I just don’t want to deal with any problems, I’m too old for that s—. I just want [Amber] to be happy,” he said.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.