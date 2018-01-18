Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage

Maci Bookout is opening up about a painful period of her life: her miscarriage.

The Teen Mom OG star revealed in an emotional Radar sneak peek of Monday’s upcoming episode that she lost a baby girl to miscarriage. Speaking with husband Taylor McKinney — the duo wed in October 2016 — while out to dinner about the prospect of having more children, cameras captured the couple opening up about the family tragedy.

“We are not having another baby,” Bookout, 26, tells McKinney, 28, at dinner. “You really want another child?”

“I love kids. I wouldn’t be mad about it,” McKinney tells his wife, with whom he shares two children: son Maverick Reed, 20 months, and daughter Jayde, 32 months. Bookout is also mom to 9-year-old son Bentley from a previous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

Bookout shares that she would “rather adopt a child,” which McKinney says they can also do, and ideally, they’d adopt a child in the “4 to 6 range” in age within the next one to two years.

Though Bookout has her eyes set on adoption, she is open to conceiving again. “If you seriously want to have another baby, then I’ll do it. But I still want to adopt too. And if that’s really what you want naturally, I want to do it now,” she explains.

“If we want it to happen, it’s going to happen like that,” McKinney says.

But Bookout reminds him that he’s “forgetting something” and tells him to “think about it.”

Almost immediately, McKinney drops his head and is visibly upset before he excuses himself to the bathroom.

Sitting at the table alone, an MTV producer asks Bookout what happened.

“I had a miscarriage,” Bookout tells her. “Her name’s Dandy, Dandelion.”

When he arrives back at the table, McKinney says, “I don’t want to talk about it.”

“I think it’s important for people that are watching that we talk about it,” Bookout shares.

Evidently, the pair hadn’t yet revealed the loss to family members. “I’d like to talk to our parents about it first,” says McKinney.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.