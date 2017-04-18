Teen Mom OG's Farrah Abraham Breaks Down in Tears After Confronting Her Mom: 'My Family Is Still F—ed Up'

Things don’t seem to be getting better for Farrah Abraham and her family.

The Teen Mom OG star broke down in tears while having lunch with her dad, Michael, on Monday’s premiere as she talked about her mom’s insistence that she needs more therapy.

“It’s so hurtful, the things that I feel when she’s around me, and that she does with Sofia,” she said. “I have to take a break completely.”

A previous conversation with her mom, Debra, revealed that while she and Farrah were taking individual therapy sessions, Debra thinks her daughter needs more therapy.

“This is our first time together after we’ve been through some therapy,” Debra said. “I wanted to kind of talk about the plan going forward with the therapy and how you see us … making progress on our relationship.”

She continued: “I have been talking to a doctor and he had recommended therapy …”

“In regards to you?” Farrah asked. “Because I have my own thing, so it’s more about you. Each individual has to work on their own thing.”

“Doctors told me that I was fine and didn’t need therapy, Farrah,” Debra responded, as her daughter broke down in tears.

“I’m just trying to have a good, peaceful vibe,” Farrah told her. “When you come here, I’m just really frustrated. You’re not helping.”

Later in the episode, while having lunch with her dad, Farrah noted that they have been getting along well, unlike her and Debra.

“She [said], ‘Oh, well, I talked to other doctors about you,'” Farrah told him. “It’s not even about me on her personal side, but she made it about me …”

Farrah proceeded to break down in tears, and said, “It’s hurt me. It hurts that I’ve seriously tried everything that I could do to have a good family and my family it still f—ed up. It just hurts.”

Her dad, attempting to console her, said, “Most families have challenges, we’ve got a little bit more than most because we’re a little dysfunctional.”

“I know you want to make things work with your mom,” he continued. “But, unfortunately, the continuity is not there yet.”

Farrah, wiping her tears, stood by what she said earlier: “I’m just saying, if anybody has tried their hardest to have a great family, it’s seriously me.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.